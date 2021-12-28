Yuletide: US Based Businessman, Nwachukwu , Wife, Dole Out Bags Of Rice, Wrappers, Other Items To Avuvu Indigenes

By Chidinma Amaechi

A renowned philanthropist based in the United States of America ,Hon .Chief Raymond Nwachukwu Omemma 1 of Avuvu and Omemma 1 of Ikeduru and wife on Friday 24th of December 2021, donated bags of rice , wrappers and other items including cash donations to indigenes of Avuvu Autonomous Community in Ikeduru Local Government Area of IMO state.

The seasoned administrator who has excelled greatly, loved by his people, and has his people at heart, Hon .Chief Nwachukwu (Omemma) disclosed that his intent of giving out the items is to mark the festive season with his village people .

Chief Nwachukwu (Omemma 1) who is the Chief Executive Officer Enkay Holdings Limited, Boston Hotels and Boston Lodge both in Owerri and Port Harcourt in Rivers State, told Newsmen after the event that the donation of items during festive season to indigenes of his community started over ten years ago ,supported by his wife Dr.Mrs Nkechinyere Nwachukwu and Children, he said the gesture was borne because of his love for his people, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic really affected IMO People and Nigeria at large reiterating the need for rural dwellers to be assisted especially during festive season.

Hon.Chief Nwachukwu told Newsmen that different people have their ways of reaching out to others.

Speaking on the state of rural development, Hon.Chief Nwachukwu (Omemma 1) expressed dismay over poor infrastructural development in Avuvu Community; he maintained that they have been neglected for a long time.

The well known philanthropist, who hail from a humble background as observed by our reporter, said his kind gesture has no political undertone. He said “This annual event and celebrating with my people is a ritual without political undertone, during the year’s August meeting together with my wife we did our best to put smiles on the faces of our people” he submitted.

Hon.Chief Nwachukwu seized the platform to advice youths in his Community and Imo in general to be calm and law abiding adding that hard times have expiring date.

The event attracted top political and business leaders from far and within the shores of the country, amongst whom include they former Secretary General to the Imo State Government, Hon Barr. Uche Onyeagucha and host of others.