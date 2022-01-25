Bye Election: Ngor-Okpala Youth Leaders Endorse Onyeocha , As DOD Assures Quality Representation

By Tunji Adedeji

Engr Onyeocha Darlington Dennis, a renowned Environmental consultant has officially declared his intention to contest for the Ngor Okpala State Constituency bye-election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Umuokeada Logara born Chemical Engineer declared his intention at the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership meeting held at the council headquarters, Umuneke on Saturday.

Onyeocha who was full of praises for Gov .Hope Uzodinma’s 3R administration assured the people of continuous consultation, stressing that Ngor-Okpala constituency would record quality representation through him if given the opportunity .

Onyeocha who was later endorsed by all the youth leaders of the 28 communities in Ngor- Opkala L.G.A.underscored the need to seek the consent of the people at the grassroots, saying they were central to realizing his ambition.

The youthful aspirant said he knew the challenges inherent in his constituency, assuring that they would be tackled with the cooperation of the people.

The vibrant Onyeocha who was earlier received by hundreds of party supporters at Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport before proceeding to Ngor-Okpala Local Government headquarters ,Umuneke , vowed to give the people of Ngor-Opkal quality representation that will reflect the collective interest of the people.

The intellectual giant also took his consultation towards securing the first hurdle of primaries election to the palace of His Royal Highness Eze Felix Njoku Ogaraku 11 of Logara Autonomous community where he paid the respected monarch homage and also received fatherly blessing .

He appealed to party faithful to shun politics of bitterness and pull-him-down syndrome, noting that such brand of politics now belonged to the past.