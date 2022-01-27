2023: PDP Will Correct APC’s Misrule In Nigeria, Says Party Scribe Samdaddy

National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has disclosed the readiness of his party to correct all the wrongs committed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), if it wins the Presidential election in 2023.

He assures of the party’s resolve to present competent team that will be conscious of rescuing and rebuilding the country, adding that such caliber of individuals will attract victory to the party.

“PDP is coming to re-write the wrongs of the APC government in Nigeria. By the time our party starts delivering dividends of democracy, Nigerians will see the difference”

“Our government from 2023 will work assiduously to provide security, good road network, quality education, employment and empowerment for Nigerians,” he said.

The PDP National scribe further assures that the party’s victory at the poll in 2023 will restore hope to the downtrodden, the market women, Keke and taxi operators, pointing out that such task remains so dear to the party.

“We understand that APC and its leaders are not happy that Nigerians have turned their backs against them, such development is already visited by the withdrawal syndrome facing this administration that is close to the end of its tenure”.

Anyanwu reveals that the desire of PDP is to see that Nigerians witness greater development and sustainable growth, appealing to everyone to join the campaign.

He assures the Nigerian people of PDP’s determination to enthrone positive change in the country, expressing annoyance that APC succeeded in destroying the country’s economy within seven years in office.

“PDP is coming to make a difference in Nigeria; our party will not betray those who are currently standing behind it; the party will carry the youths, and the women along; we understand the language of poverty and insecurity that are presently ravaging our nation. PDP has what it takes to solve the menace”

“Our party understands the deliberate ploy to starve and frustrate helpless Nigerians by President Buhari’s led APC administration, such dangerous plan is the reason why PDP is charged to fight the Injustice “.

Anyanwu maintains that PDP shall evolve policies that will bring remarkable development in Nigeria, saying that no person, irrespective of social status is happy with APC and its directionless government”