Uzodinma To Run 2023 Presidency?

With those interested filing out to declare their ambitions to succeed President Muhammad Buhari In 2023, there are speculations that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma may join the fray.

Already his predecessor and Senator of Orlu Zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha has declared desire to contest the presidency.

So far, no word has been heard from Uzodinma or his aides on this, but information reaching Trumpeta has it that he may come in to be the joker in the race.

Though, the Imo State Governor is observing his first term in office with a provincial second term chance, feelers have it that he may join the race.

Investigation by this newspaper revealed that the suspicion that Uzodinma may declare has to do with the frequent trip of the governor to Abuja where he spends more time than in the state. It was further learnt that while on regular trips in Abuja, he makes special reach outs to who is who in the politics of the country especially those of APC ranks to get the nod of the powers that be of the party.

It was also revealed that as the clamour for the next president to come from the South East, a searchlight has been beamed on top Igbo members of APC extraction like Uzodinma.

Already, possibilities of Uzodinma going for the Presidency In 2023 has caught the frenzy of Imolites with some bloggers circulating it on major social media platforms.

Credited to a popular blogger and political commentator in Imo, Nze Ebubeagu Ekenulo, the social media is abuzz with the information of Uzodinma joining the race for 2023 Presidency.

Ekenulo, who in recent times has been drumming support for present administration in Imo in various media handles announced Uzodinma’s possible intention.

Should Uzodinma goes ahead to run for Presidency, he would clash with Okorocha for the APC ticket for next year’s election.