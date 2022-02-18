Why I Want To Wear “Ishi Agu” To Court, Says Nnamdi Kanu

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has explained reasons why he wants to appear in cloth with a traditional wear peculiar to Igbos known as Ishiagu.

A mild drama erupted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday where Kanu is being tried for treasonable felony by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Surprised that Kanu appeared in Court with same wear he has been with since arraignment in court, Kanu’s lead counsel Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) had raised issue about the IPOB Leader appearing with same clothes and why he can’t wear a cloth of his choice despite court directive on the matter.

But trial judge, Binta Nyako who had earlier given approval for Kanu to change his clothes however agreed with the DSS that he won’t wear clothes with insignia to her court.

When asked while standing in the dock for trial what type of clothes he would want to wear, Kanu replied “ I want to wear the clothes of my people which is Ishi-Agu. But the judge countered him that he will not wear it before Kanu further responded “But I can’t understand why I cannot wear it”.

Kanu said “I do want to change, but they refused.

Trumpeta learnt that Kanu insisted in Ishi-Agu because it is the cloth of his people. Kanu hails from Umuahia in Abia State part of the South East that is an Igbo enclave where Ishi Agu wears with lion’s insignia is prominent.