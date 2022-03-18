Panic In Imo PDP Over Expected Coming Of Araraume

The expected movement into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume is said to be generating panic within the party in Imo State.

Although many PDP members see his rumoured coming as a good omen for the party, but some PDP members in Okigwe Zone are worried.

Trumpeta learnt that those worried are concerned of what may be their fate as Araraume’s plans to join the party.

This Newspaper learnt that their fears stem from the fact that Araraume may dislodge some PDP Heavy weights from their strangle hold on the party in the Zone.

It was feared that Araraume, if he is not interested in the Governorship Seat, may try his luck on the Okigwe Senatorial position, which he lost to Senator Frank Ibezim, after APC fielded two candidates, against PDP’s one.

Sources told Trumpeta that Araraume’s coming will change the status quo ante, not only in Okigwe PDP, but in the entire PDP across the State, as most of his followers will join him from all the twenty seven Local Government Areas of the State.

For now, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu it was learnt, had remained the face of PDP in Okigwe Zone, and pundits are predicting that Araraume’s arrival will either complement Okewulonu’s drive in Okigwe Zone, or turn to be a contenting gladiator, assuming Araraume dreams of 2023 Okigwe Senate Seat under PDP, even as it is rumoured that Emma Okewulonu may vie for the seat again.

Meanwhile political observers said that rather panic, Imo PDP should rejoice as Araraume will bring with him, competition, which will energize the party in Imo State.

“The arrival of Araraume will energise Imo PDP more. He is coming with his large followers and his deep pocket, which are qualifications germaine for a good political party” Trumpeta was told by Chief Austine Nkwocha.

Meanwhile, a top member of Imo PDP State Executive told Trumpeta that the party’s umbrella is large for as much people that may wish to join Imo PDP, adding that the more the better.