Katakata In Imo PDP As Wike’s $50,000 Gift Allegedly Missing — Sam Daddy’s Men Fingered

The camp of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, have responded to the allegation of Wikes’s largess.

Responding to the matter, Ikenna Onuoha, Media Aide to the former Senator in his press release said;

“Our attention has been drawn to a frivolous story on social media with the above caption.

“Such story should not have merited our dignified response, but considering calls that have inundated our phones, the need to dissipate the negative impression this falsehood has generated became necessary.

“The writer of the fake story was sincere enough to say that the PDP Presidential Aspirant, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike came to consult and intimate members of the Imo State Working Committee (SWC) of the party on his ambition, and not to meet with Samdaddy or his men as they put it.

“The question is; if the Rivers State Governor came to consult the party leadership in Imo state and not to inform Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Samdaddy) of his Presidential ambition, why then would any mischief maker drag his name into this?

“The truth of the matter is that Distinguished Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as National Secretary of PDP has maintained a high level of neutrality among all party Aspirants, and is not bordered about how states run the activities of the party due his respect for leadership.

“This is to allow a level playing field for all contestants to test their popularity in the poll as well as to allow party autonomy to reign supreme. It is worthy of note that neither Senator Samuel Anyanwu nor any of his supporter was in a capacity to receive any gift or money meant for the State Working Committee and other party members. Sincerely, we are still surprise to believe that such amount could be given to the SWC of the party during the visit.

“ For the avoidance of doubt, it is the responsibility of PDP leadership in Imo state to receive anything (material or money gift) for the state from any aspirant, and the party leadership in the state has not come out officially to inform anyone that what was given to them is missing if any; then why would people play God?

“However, it is therefore an obvious blackmail for anyone to assume that every PDP member in Imo state belongs to Samdaddy. These mischief makers should have done better to give credence to their blackmail if they had mentioned names of these people identified as ‘SAMDADDY MEN’ to show that they were not out to malign a faultless leader. The same method was applied few months ago when the same people accused Samdaddy’s “boys” of being behind a free for all fight involving some individuals in a video footage, which turned out to be false.

“ It is on record that Senator Anyanwu has the most decent and responsible team, who ordinarily, would never think of hijacking what is meant for the public; this is why those who see his political profile as a threat always device illicit means to pull him down. “Chi ya amanda”.

“To fault our claim, we are given these political misfits and purveyors of falsehood 24 hours to mention names of the people identified as Samdaddy men for the public to see or remain silent for life.

“The public is advised to ignore the falsehood and view it as part of the alarm earlier raised by us that some deflated political misfits were plotting to discredit Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

“We are warning those out to defame Senator Anyanwu’s hard earned image to repent or fall into the same pit they have dug for their supposed enemy.