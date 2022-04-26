Orlu Under Attack, Says Uzodimma

Tunji Adedeji

Amid rising spate of insecurity in the state, Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has re-emphazized that Orlu is under attack by perceived enemies of the zone who lost out in the last election and have refused to accept defeat.

Uzodimma who opined that there is peace in Orlu spoke in a reassuring tone last Saturday while addressing the people of Orlu zone during the summit held at Nkwerre, one of the troubled local governments in the zone.

The governor said to such politicians , ‘“ Thank God you have a son like Uzodimma from Orlu Zone who cannot be intimidated because he has come to serve and would like to be remembered for good governance and lasting legacies that will mark me out from other politicians who are self-centered and self-seeking.”

Governor Uzodimma described the summit as “a reunion that is long overdue,” and thanked the organizers for “the search for sustained and lasting peace because East, West, North or South home is the best. A man is better protected in the midst of his people.”

Present at the summit were; Chairman of the Imo Elders Council, Cletus Iluomuanya; a former NADECO Chieftain Ralph Obiora;

Others include Former Vice Chancellor of Gregory University, Abia State, Professor Moses Iwuala; Former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Professor Francis Eze.

The summit was also composed of traditional rulers, political stakeholders, women and youth groups.

The district which is the largest Senatorial zone in Imo state with 13 local government areas in recent times has been the worst hit in regards to the insurgency in the state.