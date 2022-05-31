Alleged Fraud: Okorocha Remains In Detention, May Miss APC Presidential Primaries

Former Imo State governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha may have his ambition to run for the Presidency of Nigeria scuttled if his current travails in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are anything to be considered.

Okorocha was last week arrested by EFCC in Abuja in a very dramatic way.

On Monday, the anti graft body dragged him to the court on 17-count charge to the tune of N2.9bn.

He was accused of conspiring with others, including a member of the APC and five companies to steal from public coffers, although he has since denied any wrongdoing.

When docked, the charges were read to him and in response, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The second defendant in the suit, Anyim Chinenye, as well as the five companies also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja refused him bail and ordered his continued detention in EFCC facility.

Though, the judge has set out today to hear his bail conditions, but by the date of the APC Presidential primaries which Okorocha declared interest to run, his continued stay may not only bar him from appearing for the screening but also go ahead to present himself for the eventual primaries next week Monday-Tuesday.