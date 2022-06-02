Why I Want To Return To House of Assembly- Lugard Osuji

A former Majority Leader of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Lugard Osuji has emerged the candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA for Owerri Municipal Council.

Speaking to a Journalists in Owerri yesterday, Osuji said that he wants to return to the House of Assembly because this is the proper time the experience he acquired in his first time in the Legislature will come to play.

Narrating further, the Ex-lawmaker said that if he return to the Legislature Owerri Municipal Council will gain from his wealth of experience, adding that he supports that Lawmakers should be given second terms to exhibit what they learnt in the chamber.

Osuji maintained that no Lawmaker can perfect the art of parliament within the first outing, stressing that it is quite unfortunate that at the time they are to make use of their experience in lawmaking, they are usually booted out in the second term.

Lugard Osuji who claimed he presented 98 Bills during his stay in the House of Assembly said that if he succeeds in returning to the legislature in 2003, he is bound to be a top ranking officer, pointing out that since the inception of the Democratic dispensation Owerri Municipal has not produced a Speaker or Deputy Speaker of the House.

He assured the people of Owerri Municipal constituency that he would continue the good work he started in his first outing, stressing that even though it is the job of the Executive to provide infrastructure for the masses, yet be built water projects, constructed hospital, gave job to many of his constituents, and was a vocal voice in the parliament, which made Owerri Municipal to benefit enough from the then Government.

He said that it was unfortunate that a lot of people misunderstood his stand in creating more autonomous communities in Owerri Municipal, saying that he did that for Economic Reasons, since Government Shares State allocations based on Government entities and number.

He insisted that APGA will be the political party to beat as the 2023 general elections approach, saying that the masses are now looking at candidates and what they can do for the people, and not political party or funds to throw about.

“I served my people diligently with sincerity the first time, and I have not changed, but rather has acquired enough legislative experience to do more” he said.