Yahoo Boy On The-Over Death Of Young Lady Raped To Death In Mbano

The sleepy community of Agbahara in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State was over the weekend thrown into confusion and tension following the death of a village young girl.

Trumpeta learnt that the uproar was caused by the rape of a young girl to death by a suspected internet fraudster, popularly called Yahoo boy.

According to an eye witness account, the victim identified as Amarachi Iwunze, was invited over by one Ifeanyi Osuji a native of the same community on Saturday.

She was reportedly drugged by Osuji who then had carnal knowledge of her. Amarachi died early Sunday morning in Osuji’s house.

It was further gathered that immediately after the news got to the community, some youths burnt Osuji’s house after destroying his belongings.

A viral video making the rounds on social media shows the rampaging youths pulling down the gate of the house said to have belonged to Osuji. There was smoke coming from the main building, indicating that the house was on fire.

The suspect Osuji had reported fled before the arrival of irate youths in the community.