Owerri Community Leader, Oweaya Urges Govt To Fulfil Pact On Eke Ukwu Owerri, Says Market Not For Sale

Renowned community leader of Owerri Municipal extraction, Honourable Chief Sir Dr Christian Oweaya Anukam KSM (Agbawodike Izu Owerre) has called on the Imo State Government to sign their own part in an agreement centred on resolving issues surrounding the Owerri community’s ancestral Eke Ukwu Market, noting that the said market is not for sale.

Chief Oweaya beckoned on the state government while briefing newsmen after a public broadcast during Nonso Nkwa’s Ozisa FM breakfast programme on Tuesday.

Prior to his message, Chief Oweaya seized the opportunity to commend Archbishop Anthony J.V Obinna (Emeritus), he also thanked the Archbishop Obinna Amarachi retired (But not tired) for the resounding works he has done in the Catholic Archdiocese and Imo State, and prayed that God will continue to make him a voice in Imo State. He commended Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri ecclesiastical province who is also the President of the Catholic Bishops conference of Nigeria for his new appointments.

He lauded father George Nwachukwu for assisting the Archbishop A.J.V Obinna Amarachi Emeritus in setting up Ozisa FM. According to Chief Oweaya (Agbawodike Izu Owerre) who is constantly appreciating father Nwachukwu’s works at Ozisa FM, the heartfelt call is for the priest to continue his good works anywhere he is.

He praised the efforts of father Ray Nzerogu. Chief Oweaya also lauded monsignor Akagha who is set to mark Golden Jubilee at St Marks Catholic Parish New Owerri next week and frontline Radio presenter, Nonso Nkwa and his team.

Speaking further, Chief Oweaya (Agbawodike Izu Owerre) lauded the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for his development strides in Eke Ukwu Owerri market, but appealed to the Governor to look into the Rebuilding activities going on in the market, adding that there was an agreement between the Imo State Government and Owerri community leaders, where both parties agreed that the Ancestral Eke Ukwu Owerri market will be rebuilt and handed over to the people of Owerri as a way of ending the matters pending in the court of law between the past Government and Owerri people. Chief Oweaya said the Imo State Government have not signed their own part.

The Grand Patron and mentor of Udo diri Ndom Owerre, Chief Oweaya said he received another shocking revelation that some unsuspected individuals are planning to sell Eke Ukwu Owerri market, adding that such move will cause conflict in Owerri community and in Imo State because it will affect Indigenes of the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State who reside here in Owerri Municipal and worse still if the government did not sign their own portion of the agreement because the representatives of Owerri have signed their own portion including former Attorney General, Kenneth Njemanze SAN (whom he normally calls K.C.O) and immediate past Attorney General, Chief Ndukwe Nnawuchi SAN (Eze Okaikpe Owerri). He maintained that Eke Ukwu Owerri market is an ancestral market and it is not for sale. He called on the Imo State Government to quickly address the issue because the contractor went on air to announce his bid to sell the market.

The outspoken community leader, Chief Oweaya said prior to the broadcast, he consulted widely with legal practitioners and senior advocates of Nigeria from Owerri Municipal. He also called on the Government to direct the clearing of bushes at Area K to sanitize the environment. He again warned that Eke Ukwu Owerri market is not for sale because “who goes there na ewe ndi nche iwe”.