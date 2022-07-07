New Minister, Opiah Assures of Service Delivery

The newly-sworn in Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has given the assurance that he would deploy all needed resources to join President Buhari in delivering democracy dividends to Nigerians.

Speaking shortly after he was sworn-in by the President at the Federal Executive Council Chambers, at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, Opiah said that having sworn an oath to serve the country as Minister, he would join other colleagues to build on the existing standards as well as established modalities for growth in the system.

The new Minister said that he would move to work immediately to key areas of importance in the Ministry, adding that the President had given them charge to contribute their quota to nation building.

Said he, “President Buhari has informed us that we have much to do, hence I am prepared to move into action quickly.

“There are key areas that will be of importance in line with the desired of President Buhari administration aimed at improving on the quality of education Nigerians get.

“I promise to deliver in my job using all resources available. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to serve our country under the administration of our dear President Buhari”.

While appreciating the President for the opportunity to serve, Opiah expressed gratitude to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his support.

A former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and former member of the House of Representatives for Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Opiah was among the seven new Ministers appointed by President Buhari and confirmed by Senate last week after screening. He was sworn-in on Wednesday by the President.

Before the Ministerial appointment, Opiah was Commissioner for Petroleum, Imo State.