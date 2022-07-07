Nigerians React, As Bandits Attack Presidential Convoy

Reactions have continued to trail the attack by bandits on the advance team of President Muhammad Buhari.

Trumpeta learnt that the attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

A release made public by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity stated that that two persons in the convoy received treatment for minor injuries they suffered but all other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.