Imo Commissioners Under Fire Over Diversion of IGR, Abuse TSA

By Okey Alozie

A good number of the Commissioners serving under the Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma in Imo State are said to have committed financial blunders.

Many of them as we gathered are into diversion of the State Revenue to make themselves rich.

Report has it that Treasury Single Account (TSA) system as directed by State Governor has been jettisoned by most of the Ministries, whose Commissioners has disobeyed the Governor’s directive on fund generation.

More than 10 Ministries have task forces that generate revenues on their own without paying into the Single Treasury Account (TSA) sources told this Newspaper.

In some cases people pay to the Ministries without receipts as we gathered from a reliable source.

Not much of the revenue collected go into Government account.

The diversion of IGR coupled with financial impropriety which now exist at the various Ministries at the State Secretariat as we gathered has come to alarming rate.

Concerned citizens of Imo State are now calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma to audit the Ministries and find out how much revenue that have been diverted for private use by his Commissioners and other appointees.

We gathered that government has not been meeting its target because of this diversion of IGR.

It was originally designed that any payment of the internally generated revenue should be paid into a specific government Account from a designated bank but some of these Government Appointees who criminally minded decided to do otherwise and now they are seriously going to be in trouble when the Audit Committee is set up to probe the activities of the various Ministries.

The IGR target of the State as we were told have not been achieved for more than two years now due to mismanagement and diversion of fund.