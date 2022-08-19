Nwakamma Old Boy Govt College Owerri Empowers Classmates In Farming

As part of efforts to improve living conditions, Dr. Roy Nwakamma , a renowned philanthropist and old boy of Government Secondary Owerri through his Roy Foundation has empowered nine of his classmates 1984-1990 set of Government Secondary School Owerri Imo state.

The Mbaise born intellectual giant said he likes giving back to humanity and decided to reach out to his classmates who are interested in Fishery, Poultry, Piggery & Snailing.

The soft spoken Nwakanma who is happily married to his beautiful wife Mrs Uzoamaka Nwakamma started by advertising on his classmates WhatsApp platform through the class Secretary Mr Destiny Udodiri Akunesi for people who are interested in being trained in those areas free of charge to indicate interest .

Initially many didn’t take it serious until after the deadline and the names of those who indicated interest were published.

The 12 persons who declared interest were Destiny Akunesi : Fishery, Chidiebere Uzor: Fishery ,Nonye Emelle: Fishery ,Jonathan Onyeji: Fishery ,Joseph Oluigbo: Fishery ,Anthony Njoku: Piggery ,Ezechinyere Anuebunwa: Piggery, Uchenna Osuagwu: Piggery, Onyema Iroanya: Piggery ,Iheanacho Asiegbu : Snailing, Everest Ekenze: Snailing , Chidiebere Ezeocha: Poultry.

These twelve persons were trained for two weeks by Dr. Victor Onwuliri of Valerie Farms, a professional Veterinary doctor who is a consultant in Fishery, Poultry, Piggery & Snailing business.

Training fee for each participant was N30,000 making it a total of N360,000 paid by Roy Foundation.

At the end of the training, lecture materials were given and certificates issued.

The next stage was for the beneficiaries to provide site to be used for their area of interests. At the end of the deadline given for provision of site for inspection, three persons were unable to provide site and they were excluded.

The remaining nine persons who had their sites inspected were: Destiny Akunesi for Fishery; site location Orji, Chidiebere Uzor for Fishery; site location Aladinma Owerri, Nonye Emelle for Fishery; site location Prefab Owerri. Joseph Oluigbo for Fishery; site location Odagu Street Owerri, Jonathan Onyeji for Fishery; site location at Prefab Owerri .

Others includes Anthony Njoku for Piggery; site location Nekede, Ezechinyere Anuebunwa for Piggery; site location Agbala, Chidiebere Ezeocha for Poultry: site location Uratta, Iheanacho Asiegbu for snailing ; site location Okigwe.

After confirmation of the sites by the Foundation, funds were given to them to commence business in their areas of interests.

Seven of the participants received N250,000 each while two of them who took part in the inspection received N400,000 each.

The participants were told to adhere strictly to the motto of the Foundation: Accountability & Transparency.

All the participants expressed their immense gratitude to Dr. Roy Nwakamma for giving them means of livelihood.

After a month another inspection was carried out by the Foundation to evaluate the performance of the beneficiaries.

At the end of the Inspection, Dr. Roy Kelechi Nwakamma commended them for the progress made so far.

In order to make sure the beneficiaries expand in their various areas of interests, the Foundation on 31st March, 2022 sent more funds to the beneficiaries.

Seven of them were given N365, 000 each while the three persons who served as Inspectors were given N400,000 each.

The Foundation was given progress report by each of the beneficiaries on the Whatsapp platform created by the Foundation.

Each beneficiary was expected to be uploading the activities on their sites and posting receipts of every payment made.

A deadline was given to do this.

However, four of the beneficiaries were unable to meet up with the Foundation rules & regulations and were therefore disqualified to proceed to the third inspection.

The sites of the remaining five beneficiaries were inspected and the Foundation commended them for the progress made.

On 1st June, 2022 the remaining beneficiaries received the 3rd funding. Four of them received N338,750 each while the Cordinator received N400,000 .

With the 3rd funding all the beneficiaries have been doing well and have started to harvest.

The beneficiaries who are full of gratitude prayed God to continue to bless Dr. Roy Kelechi Nwakamma for his magnanimity in remembering his classmates.

They are appealing to other well meaning Nigerians to emulate this kind gesture from Dr. Roy Nwakamma.

Dr. Roy Kelechi Nwakamma the founder of Roy Foundation on 31st March 2022 received merit Award as ICON of Empowerment from 1984-1990 set of Government Secondary School Owerri Old Boys Association for this great empowerment.

Dr. Roy Nwakamma said he was inspired by God to give back to the society and he thought it wise to start with his classmates.

He appealed to other members of Old Boys Association Government Secondary School Owerri to emulate his gesture to reach out to members who are in one way or the other looking for empowerment.

He implored the politicians to see how they can empower the youths in their constituency instead of using them during campaigns and dumping them.

Dr. Nwakamma said it is always better to teach one how to fish instead of giving one fish all the time to eat.

He said the next empowerment will be extended to those outside his classmates and encouraged all the beneficiaries to utilize the great opportunity given to them.

Dr Roy Nwakamma is from Ezinnihitte Local Government in Mbaise. He is the son of Late Chief and Lolo J A Nwakamma. He Graduated from Government Secondary School Owerri in 1990.

He has Doctorate degree in Pharmacy. Giving back to humanity has been his call as Christ has called on us to do. Happily married to his beautiful wife and blessed with 3 children.