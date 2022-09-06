UCHE BONNY-LIFE NDU APPOINTED DIRECTOR GENERAL OF RT HON UCHE ONYEAGOCHA SENATORIAL CAMPAIGN VANGUARD

The Chief Executive Officer Green-Life Consulting, a brand known for its expertise in the political rebranding and image moulding domiciled in the United States of America and Nigeria respectively, Hon. Uche Bonny-Life Ndu has been appointed the Director General (DG) of Rt. Hon Uche Onyeagocha’s Senatorial Campaign Vanguard for 2023 general elections.

Hon Uche Bonny-Life Ndu’s appointment to spearhead the campaign Vanguard of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, may not be unconnected to his broad political experience and Leadership acumen.

As the President of Green-Life Consulting LLC, Hon Uche Bonny-Life Ndu oversees a private and public consulting firm, specializing in Political messaging, consultations, Election Campaign Strategy, Public Policy formulation, Political Image-Making/Image-Destruction, Image Laundering and Public Perception Representation.

He is the Convener of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha Diaspora Think-Tank Support Group ( Leading effort for Imo State Citizens in the Diaspora to engage and participate in Re-electing Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State 2023).

In recent electioneering campaigns in Nigeria, Hon Uche Ndu worked as a paid Consultant for the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign 2011-2015, and also consulted with numerous other politicians and Campaigns.

Still on his political dexterity, the Mbaise born Uche Ndu served as a former Constituent Outreach Specialist for United States Senator, Frank Lautenburg (of blessed memory). He also worked as a Grassroot strategy Consultant for former New Jersey Governor, Jon Corzine Governorship Campaign.

Hon Uche also served as a New Jersey Deputy Field Organizer for Barack Obama Campaign 2008/2012.

An active Member New Jersey State Democratic Committee, and Led African Coalition to Re-elect New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy , and Re-Elect Ted Green Mayor of East Orange New Jersey. He is a Certified Passaic County Unit Prevention Lead-trainer (UPL) on Abuse and Neglect. Uche is the Host of ‘Our Voice’ on RockNaijatv, with over 1million views on the web.

Not only that he is an astute politician, the ever jovial Uche is a well known professional public speaker, Public Policy Advocate, Political Strategist, a Crisis Resolution Strategy Trainer and and an experienced Grant-writer. Once a month, Uche provides regional Leadership training for state of New Jersey DD employees that focus on quality improvement, Collaborative Learning and multidirectional flow of knowledge.

More like it, Uche is a Board Member of Seton Hall University School of Diplomacy Alumni Association. A Board member of Imo State Congress of America. Currently President Imo State Association New Jersey. Contributing Member of New Jersey State Democratic Committee. Active Member-Prestige Circle USA.

In addition to running a reputable rising consulting firm, Uche Bonny-Life Ndu works as a State Programme Director for State of New Jersey funded CARES Program which received a Service Award from New Jersey ROSE HOUSE for the outstanding work and exceptional service provided to New Jersey community by the CARES Program over 40 member staff. A Servant-Leader & a PICK Foundation Scholar, Uche oversees the daily Operations leading over 40, highly trained, masters-level and above clinical Staff working statewide. This Inter-Disciplinary team of Psychologists, Neurologists, Psychiatrists, LCSWs, APNs, LPCs, LACs and LSWs are dedicated daily to support the Less-Privileged & Dual Diagnosed individuals with co-occurring mental health Diagnosis and Developmental Disabilities.

As an innovative leader, Uche led a team of inter-professional Hub of New Jersey select-staff to New Mexico to replicate the first of its kind Project ECHO and launched it in New Jersey in May 2016, and revolutionizing telehealth application, usage and access into becoming a reliable resource for service providers during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Project ECHO is an educational and guided practice model that increases workforce capacity to provide best-practice specialty care and reduce health disparities. The heart of the ECHO model is its hub-and-spoke knowledge-sharing networks, led by expert teams who use multi-point video-conferencing to conduct virtual sessions with community providers. All information is HIPPA compliant and de-identified in this way, clinicians, families, and direct care providers learn to provide excellent specialty care to individuals with complex conditions in their own communities without leaving their comfort zones.

Hon Uche Bonny-Life Ndu recently completed his PhD in Counseling Psychology of Human Behavior at Minnesota University, and also holds a dual Masters of Science (M.Sc) degree in Diplomacy & International Law from the prestigious Seton Hall University ,with Specializations in Global Negotiations, Public Policy , Representations and Conflict Management) & also a Master of Science (M.Sc) in Counseling & Public Policy.

Hon Uche Bonny-Life Ndu is an erudite Scholar, hence his pursuit for more academic portfolios. He prides the following as a suffix to his name; MA, MPP, MADIR. He is a PhD holder.

In 2021, he was appointed by the Imo State PDP Chairman as a standing committee member Imo State PDP, and is currently the founding Chairman of Imo State PDP-USA. In 2019 he was appointed by the immediate past Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to serve in his Transition Technical Committee (TTC) on Diaspora Initiative and FDI.

This Newspaper learnt that following his indepth background knowledge of what politics and Leadership entails, he was considered to Chair the critical position as DG of one of the structures of the top-flight Candidates for the Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone).

Rt. Hon Uche Onyeagocha held sway as the Secretary to the Government of Imo State under the administration of His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

According to Hon Uche Bonny-Life Ndu, his principal Uche Onyeagocha is the man to watch with the requisite qualification to represent Imo East at the upper Chambers of the National Assembly come 2023.

However, Ndu in a response to Journalists assured of his readiness in ensuring that victory is assured together with other appointees and the entire Owerri Zone indigenes.

Hon. Uche Bonny-Life Ndu will be working in harmony with the following worthy Leaders;

