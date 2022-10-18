2023 Ideato North Assembly: Constituents Settle For Udeze, Describe Him As Messiah

By Onyekachi Eze

The 2023 aspiration of Hon Udeze Ernest Okechukwu to represent the people of Ideato North State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly has received greater boost, as constituents repose confidence in him.

The affirmation was made in recent events held across the LGA, as attended by the Candidate.

Not only that he was given a heroic reception, the people reaffirmed their readiness to elect him come March 2023.

Hon Udeze who is gunning for the position under the All Progressives Congress, APC clinched people’s heart following his numerous empowerment programmes and his closeness to them.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that among all the contenders for the seat, Udeze who is fondly known as “Okey is Okay” has the masses support.

According to majority of them, the incumbent who is completing his second term had done well.

Prior to that, a confidence vote was extended on him to surpass Egwim who would be rounding up in 2023.

One of the women who pleaded anonymity opined that Ideato North Constituents would vote across party lines in the upcoming elections.

The woman stated that for Presidency, Mr. Peter Obi is the masses choice, while for the House of Assembly stool, Okey is Okay is the preferred candidate.

However, Assembly candidates of the PDP, APGA, Labour Party and others were said to be far from the people, while Udeze who is of the APC is always with the locals, sharing with them at all times.

Further information scooped by this Newspaper disclosed that inorder to deliver Udeze who they described as the youngest candidate, youths of the area were massively involved in the voter registration.

Meanwhile, Hon Udeze in an interview with newsmen had reassured of a better representation if elected.

He promised to give in his best in terms of Laws and motions, jointly with his would-be colleagues of the 10th Assembly.

He maintained that his quest for the race was never individualistic, but for the common good of the people of Ideato North.