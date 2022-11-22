Mbano On Fire As Three Vigilante Murdered, Traditional Ruler Kidnapped

By Peter Uzoma

For some market days now, the popular Nkwo Ezeala market in Ehime Mbano had been deserted following a state of insecurity in the area since last week.

At about 3.13am, last Wednesday, unknown gunmen stormed Isiala Mbano local government area headquarters Umuelemai and attacked government vigilante personnel on duty there killing three and leaving others seriously wounded.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, told this Reporter that the duty vehicle of the Vigilante group was also burnt in the attack which was carried in a Commando style.

According to him the attack looked like a reprisal following neferious activities of the Vigilante personnel in the area especially an incident of last Tuesday during the popular Nkwo Umuezeala market day in Ehime Mbano.

The narrator disclosed that on the said market day, the Vigilante personnel inpounded many motorcycles and cars and extorted money from the owners before they were released while some youths who wanted to protest got beatings of their lives.

As at the time of filing this report, the whole area has been deserted following the arrival of joint security operatives.

Reports say prominent citizens of the Community have fled the area for fear of the unknown.

In another development, same last week, the traditional ruler of Umuakagu Nsu, Eze Emmanuel Nzeadibenma Ibechi was kidnapped while on transit within the Community.

As at the time of this report details were sketchy.

Meanwhile, on same the date, along Anara/Umuahia road, a man was found burnt to ashes in his hilux van.

Presently, he has not been identified.