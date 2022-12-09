No Sit-At-Home In South-East- Says IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has ordered its members and residents of the South-East region to ignore the 5-day sit-at-home exercise called by Nnamdi Kanu’s self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa.

IPOB said it did not issue any sit-at-home while reacting to Ekpa’s earlier directive that people should boycott social and commercial activities from 9 to 14 of December.

According to the Finland-based IPOB member, the sit-at-home would serve as a protest in Igbo land against the forthcoming general elections next year.

Reacting to the call, a statement by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday, said, “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu wish to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022.

“IPOB never issued any sit-at-home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people.

“Every Biafran and residents in Biafra Land should ignore such order from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. Every Biafran must go to their normal business on those days.”

The statement further read, “IPOB who is concerned about our people cannot issue such brainless uncaring 5-day consecutive sit-at-home order to suffer our people during this critical time of the year when people are trying to make up in their businesses for the year.

“Their agenda is to create insecurity and unnecessary hardships to make our people jettison Biafra’s freedom. How wicked!”

IPOB also urged people that are interested in getting Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to do so as it is their right, reiterating its position that the group is not interested in elections.

“Again, everyone has his or her right to go and collect his or her PVC from their polling and registration centres without molestations. IPOB never boycott elections and has nothing to do with Nigerian elections.

“Our people should be prepared and ready to confront any fool who dares to enforce such wicked sit-at-home. Moreso, ESN operatives and IPOB volunteers will be out on these dates to protect our people and the markets.”

The situation has caused confusion in the Region, as many citizen are worried what will happen should they move about their business, even IPOB has countered Ekpa’s order.