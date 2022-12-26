NIGERIA’S LONGEST SERVING TEACHER BAGS AFRICAN EDUCATION AMBASSADOR AWARD

Nigeria’s longest serving primary school teacher, Mr. John Chukwuemeka Nwafor was on Tuesday, December 20, conferred with the prestigious “AFRICAN EDUCATION ‘AMBASSADOR” award, for his immense contribution to human development.

Nwafor was presented with the award by the African Educationists Project (a group of eminent African educationists) in partnership with Integrated Business School, at Presentation Secondary School, Ogbaku in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state.

Speaking during the presentation of the award, Prof. E.A.O. Ikenga-Dennis,

International Coordinator, African Educationists, said that Nwafor was elected to be honoured for his exemplary performance in his career as an AFRICAN EDUCATION AMBASSADOR, having taught over 10,000 Nigerian children in an unprecedented career that has spanned 64 years and still counting.

Prof. Ikenga reteirated that Nwafor stands as an inspiration to the younger generation in a profession that no longer appeal to the young anymore.

In his acceptance remarks, Nwafor said that he was grateful to receive the award of African Education Ambassador.

“I am happy to be recognized for my role in the advancement of knowledge in African continent. When I look back at the day I chose to dedicate myself to teaching, I feel fulfilled. I am glad I have spent 64 calendar years of my life impacting knowledge and values to over 10,000 Nigerian children.

I would like to dedicate this great award to hundreds of thousands of Nigerian children who have the privilege of passing through my tutelage. Here is a call to do more and I will stay true to my calling till I die”, said the octogenarian teacher.