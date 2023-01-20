Orlu Fed Seat: Kingsley Onyegbula Win Aloy Igwe In Supreme Court

Information coming in from the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja has it that judgment was today delivered on the case between Chief Kingsley Onyegbula and Mr Aloy Igwe.

This has finally put to rest the case on who is the PDP candidate for Orlu/Orsu / Oru-East Federal Constituency.

With the landmark judgment by Supreme Court, Chief Kingsley Onyegbula, Kingseoul remains the PDP Candidate for Orlu Federal Constituency.

In a telephone chat, Chief Kingsley Onyegbula while thanking God for the victory, described the judiciary as a veritable instrument for strengthening of our Democracy.

He called on. all and Sundry especially the Constituents to join hands together in his vision to move Orlu Federal Constituency to the next level.