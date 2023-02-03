Customary Court Judge Shot Dead in Imo

By Peter Uzoma

The people of Ejemekwuru autonomous community in Oguta LGA have deserted the community following the death of the customary court chairman, names withheld sited in the area.

Reports say at about 11.35am to 11.40am when the court was in session, four young men on two motorcycles stormed the court premises and shot the chairman as he was presiding and quickly zoomed off to an unknown destination.

It would be recalled that the said court was relocated to Ejemekwuru from Agwa early last year due to unrest in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, the slain court chairman was still in the court room waiting the arrival of Government officials for evacuation.