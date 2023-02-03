Imo PDP Campaign Train Storms Ngor Okpala LGA Today

.As Ihedioha, Ugwu, State Working Committee Hit Town

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State will today Friday February 3, 2023, visit Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, as part of the Party’s campaign Rally in the State for the 2023 general election.

Expected are the Chairman of Imo PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, the State Chairman of the Party, Engineer Charles Ugwu and the entire members of the State Working Committee, SWC.

Chief Henry Ekpe, he said that everything have been put in place for the coming of the visitors, adding that Ngor Okpala PDP has mobilized for its teeming members to troop out in their numbers today.

According to the Chairman, Ngor Okpala PDP Campaign Council, Chief Henry Ekpe, the campaign Train will arrive Umuneke, Ngor Okpala LGA headquarter 10am, and the occasion kicks off with a Town Hall meeting.

After that, the ceremony will take off proper at Ngor Okpala Old County Council premises in Umuneke.

On ground to welcome the visitors are the Ngor Okpala PDP Campaign Council, led by the Chairman, Chief Emma Nwogu, the Director-General, Dr Austine Ugunwa, Prof Jude Njoku, Chairman Strategy and Planning and Others.

The candidates of the party, Hon Uche Onyeagocha (Senate), Dr Albert Agulanna (House of Representatives) and Chief Kingsley Odionyenma, House of Assembly, Ngor Okpala Constituency will all speak to the electorate and show case their manifestos.

“We expect a successful Rally, devoid of acrimony, as PDP centres its strategies on facts and issues, and not name calling and frivolities” Ekpe said.

He called on all PDP members in Ngor Okpala, and from other Sister LGAs to come out and welcome the August visitors in a hot February weather.