Mbaka Roars,  Urges Buhari To Release Nnamdi Kanu,  Carpets CBN Governor Over Scarcity of Naira  

Trumpeta gathered that Charismatic Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has charged President Muhammadu Buhari over the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Recall that Mbaka returned to his Adoration Ministry in January, months after he was suspended and sent to the monastery by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga.

In what could be considered a major message to the Nation since he returned, the fiery priest, on Sunday, advised Buhari of dire consequences if his government continued to keep Kanu.

He spoke while addressing thousands of his Adoration members.

He did not spare the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over the scarcity of the new naira notes.

Mbaka said if Buhari and Emefiele did not take immediate measures, they would regret.

He said, “It is only in Nigeria that the court can set somebody free and the Government will say ‘No’, keep that person.

“We pray for the full release of Nnamdi Kanu; Ndigbo are suffering for what they know nothing about; students, workers will not go to work; everywhere is locked up on Mondays; our leaders don’t care; it does not concern them; how can you say it does not concern you? But you are a leader; you must care.

“God set someone free and you say the person won’t be free, what God will do to you, you will regret your decision.

“Why the judiciary? There are three arms of government- the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary, and one arm will say the other is useless. I ask in the name of God and by the power of the Holy Ghost, that our leaders should release Nnamdi Kanu.

“We cannot be distracted by new currency and fuel scarcity and there is a problem- the judiciary is dying. If the court can acquit someone and the government will say ‘No’, then the country is finished. It is a coup d’etat against the judiciary and as a man of God, I stand to say, release him.

“Do the needful; our people are suffering, a lot of suffering in the country, perpetuated by our so-called leaders; I am not a politician, I am a prophet of God. My job is to speak when God is angry, I will represent the voice of God in anger, when God is happy, I will speak and represent the voice of God in joy. The poor masses are suffering.

“If holding that young man will cripple this country, why not release him; Nnamdi Kanu’s case is like a trigger in the gun; you must be careful how you touch the trigger when a gun is loaded.

“Don’t tell anybody he is a nobody; he represents a people and the court has said release him; why not release him, especially for health reasons?

“I have to render my voice so that when tomorrow the leaders begin to suffer calamity, they will not ask ‘what did Fr. Mbaka say’.”

On the naira swap, he said there was no justification for the sufferings the citizens were going through.

Mbaka said, “People will suffer to make money and still suffer to take their money and there is still a country; tomorrow you will say Fr. Mbaka said; why do you force me to say something? I am giving both the President and the CBN governor a mandate from heaven, if they don’t want to react immediately and stop this self-imposed wicked suffering on the people, they will suffer.