Alex Obi For Burial Feb 17 

The Death has been officially announced of a former Chairman of the People Democratic Party(PDP) in Imo State, and member Board of Trustee, BOT of PDP, Dr. Alex Aforkwalam Obi,(MFR), IKemba Mbaise.

He was aged 68.

A statement issued by the family, signed by Mr.Valentine Obi, Snr brother and Mr. Alexander Obi, Jnr (son) respectively, states that the sad event took place on Sunday, January 15, 2023 after a brief illness.

Dr. Obi, until his death was a Chieftain of PDP ;a former Board Chairman, National Orthopedic Hospital Igbobi , the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, FIRO, Oshodi and member, National Business and Technical Examination Board, NABTEB, among others.

He was front runner in the Imo State Governorship race under the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP, lost narrowly to late Evans Enwerem .

According to the family, the body of Dr Alex Obi would be laid to rest on Friday 17th, February 2023 at his family compound at Oboama Enyiogugu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State after a requiem mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Oboama Enyiogugu.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Margaret Orishetimeyin Obi ,Five Children and siblings.

The family welcomes condolence messages, Solidarity and prayers from families, friends and well wishers.