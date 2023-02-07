Chyma Shines At Debate, Says Naira Redesign Is CBN’s Worst Financial Policy

As people face excruciating hardship and suffering given to scarcity of the new naira notes, a strong contestant for Imo East Senatorial District election under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Chyma Anthony (Odiuko), says naira note redesign was the worst financial policy the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has made.

Chyma regretted that such obnoxious policy by CBN is impacting negatively on the economy of the country and wellbeing of the people who he told to bear the anomaly with hope that the new leadership of the country would humanly rectify.

He said this when he spoke to journalists immediately after a Town Hall Meeting for Imo State Political Candidates championed by Owerri Archdiocesan JDPC held at the church arena.

Chyma observed that CBN should have redenominated the naira note instead of redesigning it with the view to checking corruption and financial crime among public office holders.

I expected them to do naira re-denomination by turning N1000 note to N100 note, N500 note to N50 note, N200 note to N20 note and N50 note to N5. With that, if someone has stolen a billion naira it turns out to N100 million. By then you have achieved something and the economy retrieved. This is the worst financial policy any country can make and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, should be jailed for this anomaly “

Chyma who reassured the people of Owerri Senatorial Zone of his firm resolve to give them quality, unbiased representation, promised that he will employ and empower the people, as well as attract good road, water, including quality and affordable healthcare delivery system to strengthen good health, peace and respite, affirming that he will restore all stolen lands to the people of Owerri Senatorial Zone, hence he called on them to give him their mandate in the forthcoming election, saying he will not fail them.