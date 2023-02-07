Insecurity: Imo Assembly Approves ₦118Billion Supplementary Budget For Uzodinma

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently worried on the worsening insecurity situation in Imo State, the Members of the State Parliament have equipped the Governor, Hope Uzodinma to further fight the state of unrest occasioned by actions of the unknown gunmen.

Imo environs, both the rural and urban dwellers in recent times have never slept with their two eyes closed, courtesy of the activities of unknown gunmen.

The trend which has been receiving condemnation from all angles and individuals has finally gotten the attention of Imo Lawmakers, who did not only condemn the spate of killings, arson, and kidnapping ravaging the State, but also armed governor Uzodinma with approval to funds in the quest to arresting the situation.

It was an emotion-ladden plenary session of the Imo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, as House Members decried the spate of insecurity that had bedevilled the State in recent time.

Worried by this menace, the House unanimously gave nod to the approval and eventual passage of the 2023 supplementary appropriation bill.

The Lawmakers without any dissenting voice or opinion through the bill from first, second, Committee of the Whole House to the third reading appropriated the sum of one hundred and eighteen billion, five hundred and fifty million naira (₦118,550bn) only to the governor enable him handle the security challenges in Imo State.

This was few months after the passage of the original 2023 budget.

The ₦118,550bn is to be added as capital expenditure, for handling of security challenges in Imo State, care of the Executive Governor.

Having relaxed Order 13 (74)1 and (76) 1 of the House rule to enable the supplementary budget be read, the Majority Leader and Member representing Owerri West State Constituency, Hon. Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi explained that when passed, the governor will have enough funds that would assist tremendously in combating the insecurity challenges in Imo.

His Isu Colleague, Hon. Ngozi Obiefule decried that funds supposed to be used for other viable projects is now channelled towards insecurity mayhem. She fumed that currently, brothers kill brothers, for unsubstantiated reasons thereby causing unrest in the State. “Before this politically motivated violence, Imo was used to be one of the peaceful States. I would really support any move that will return Imo State at peace again”.

Hon Paul Emeziem of Onuimo State Constituency in his submission said, every living being in the State knows that it is no longer business as usual. The supplementary budget is much welcome”.

From Hon. Uju Onwudiwe of Njaba, she described the bill as apt. “What is happening in Imo State today is horrible, it is barbaric. In Igbo land, killing people is not in our culture because we value lives. I want to thank our Governor for maintaining his stand in the protection of lives and property. In Imo State today, it will be rare to mention an LGA that people can comfortably come out and socialize. I believe that by passing this supplementary budget, we support the governor to act rightly”.

The Chief Whip and member for Oru East State Constituency, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri in adding his voice submitted that whatever they as Lawmakers can do in making sure that the ugly insecurity menace stops in Imo State, they will do their part.

However, he shedded tears that on the early hours of the Tuesday morning, two of Oru East men were gunned down because they purportedly attended a political meeting. “The government will be supported in getting the basic security gadgets for fighting insecurity. No amount of money will ever quantify the life of any Imolite”.

Hon Eddy Obinna of Aboh Mbaise State Constituency added that the supplementary budget is germane, as it involves the security of lives. In his words he pointed, “We need peace in our dear State. Our Governor is a man of transparency. He cannot touch public funds without recourse to the legislature for approval. It shows his clean slate in funds management. Taking another person’s life is alien to our culture”. He therefore called on politicians who are not in office to shield their swords and work collectively for the peace of the State.

From the stable of the Minority Leader and Member for Ezinihitte Mbaise, Hon Barr Anyadike Nwosu, he aired, “Peace is the bedrock of every society. When there is no peace, growth dwindles. It is very paramount that we secure and promote our state against security menace. So I support the approval and speedy passage of the supplementary budget”.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Barr Frank Ugboma who represents Oguta LGA said, “The security of Imo State is alarming. It is not something applaudable”. He seized the opportunity to inform the House of the gruesome murder of one of his aides on same Tuesday morning. “No amount of money quantifies the security of Imolites. Further resolutions should be raised urging the governor to do more. This insecurity matter shouldn’t be treated with kid gloves anymore. Please I am in full support of this budget. My Constituency is not safe either”.

Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, the (Deputy Speaker), opined that since the Minority caucus have spoken to partner with the governor in passing the bill he has no reason not to support any move geared towards the protection of human lives and properties. “With this, at least, the governor will have enough resources to fight insecurity”.

Hon Iheonukara Duru Johnson of Ideato South opined, “The recently passed 2023 appropriation bill mapped out certain amount for security, but with the level of attack now, there is need for the supplementary budget”.

Other Lawmakers, Hon. Chiji Collins, Hon Dominic Ezerioha, Hon Solomon Anukam, Hon Herclus Cyriacus Okoro, Hon Chidiebere Samuel Ogbunikpa said asked that the Governor should go beyond in tackling the issue. They threw in their full support to the supplementary bill.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka without any equivocation was excited with the full support the Members gave the bill, and their willingness to support in combating the insecurity challenges.

With the report of progress and without any impediment to the bill, the Clerk was asked to prepare clean copies of the passed Law for Governor’s assent.