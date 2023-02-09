Uzodimma To Return School Sports, Governor’s Cup To Aid Grassroots -Spts Devt – Emelumba

..As South East SWAN Sets To Award Imo Gov

As part of it’s effort to promote grassroots sports development and youth empowerment, the 3R mantra administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma plans has been set rolling to re -introduce School Sports and Governor’s Cup in all the Local Governments of the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba while responding to the appeal of members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Imo Chapter during a courtesy visit to the ministry.

SWAN Imo chapter ably ed by Rotr Everest Ezihe appreciated the sports loving Governor for recognizing the presence of the association in the state and also thanked the governor for his efforts in promoting sports in the state which has reflected in the performance and position of Imo state in the last two National sports festivals.

Recall that Imo state turned out to be the best state in the whole of the south east consecutively in Edo 2020 and Delta 2022 national sports festivals .

To this end, the Sports writers association of the south east has deemed it worthy to honour Imo state governor with the award as the best sports governor in the zone.

In his address Ezihe said;

“This association SWAN has been in existence since 1942 and since it’s existence in Imo state, this is the first time the association is been carried along in government activities and we appreciate you.

We won’t fail to mention the investment of the governor in sports which has in turn shown itself in the performance of Imo contingents at the national sports festival where Imo state where 11th position in Edo2020 and then in Delta 2022, they came 12th and was still the best in South East in both outings.

To this effect the Zone wants to recognize Governor Hope Uzodimma as the best sports governor in the south east.

But regardless, we will passionately appeal to the governor to find time and host this Athletes who did the state proud”

60% of contigents from Other states like Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos who won medals for this states are at the sports festivals are Imo indegenes but some of them switched allegiance because they were enticed by money.

Also in other to promote grassroot sports development, we will want the government to look into introducing school sports, and also Governor’s cup which will serve as a breeding ground for young talents.

We will also appeal to the governor to look into the affairs of Heartland FC and appoint professionals to handle the daily running of the club so they can come out of relegation come next season. “ Everest concluded.

In Response to the appeal of SWAN, Chief Emelumba Reassured Imolites that Governor Uzodimma is a media friendly Governor and also a sports loving Governor, and that he will do the needful.

“ I was excited when i learnt that we have SWAN here in Imo state, the governor was also happy anout that because he loves sports and is always passionate about the youth.

The school sporting activities and the Governor’s cup makes alot of sense and it is a brilliant idea, the governor will be glad to introduce it but we hope the atmosphere will be conducive.

As for the award from the SWAN south east zone, I’m sure the governor will be glad to receive the award . “ Emelumba concluded.

The honourable commissioner reassured SWAN that the sports ministry are carrying them along concerning other issues such as the challenges of Heartland FC and also recognizing the athletes and Governor Uzodimma will address them all in due time.