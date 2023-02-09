European Talent Hunt Exposition Tour: Imo Govt through Sports Ministry/Sports Commission in Collaboration with Heartland FC Set For Players Screening

All is now set for the final screening exercise of selected players for the European Talent Hunt Exposition Tour organized for the betterment of Imo Youths by Imo Government through the Ministry of Youth & Sports/Sports Commission in collaboration with Heartland FC.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered that the listed players as published by Trumpeta on their Tuesday February 2, 2023 edition (page 6) who were carefully selected by the zonal and LGA Sports Officers and Technical Team of the Imo state Football Association under the charge of the Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna are once again reminded to quickly submit their Passports with One Office File to the office of the Sports Commission at the former State House of Assembly temporary complex, opposite Ndubuisi Kanu Square (formerly Heros Square).

It will be recalled that the state Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma has continued to display his love for the youths of the state through its various youth oriented Programmes.

One of such is the attraction of the European Talent Hunt Exposition Tour to constructively engage the youths of the state and harness their potentials to the fullest.

Restating the 3R administration’s desire to give Imo Youths a conducive platform to actualize their dream in sports and the commitment of the Sports Ministry and that of the Sports Commission to effectively carry out such Programmes, the Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Ogbonna said he is working assiduously with the Youth and Sports Commissioner, Hon Emeka OKoronkwo to give Imo talented youths a platform to prosper through sports in conjunction with our darling state owned Football club, Heartland FC.

The Sports Commission boss who noted that Commission has already commenced rehabilitation of the proposed camp for the selected players who after some drilling by the technical crew will be processed for the European tour where they will participate alongside big clubs in Europe such as Barcelona FC, Valencia FC, Real Madrid FC, Chelsea FC among others.

He insisted that the first contingent will be touring Europe by April this year advising selected youths to quickly adhere to the instructions by submitting their passports photograph with an office file and their name on it.