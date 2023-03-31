Imo Guber 2023: OPA Endorses Hope Uzodinma 

With the recent developments and permutation twists in the political landscape of the Eastern Heartland, Imo State; the November gubernatorial election might be a work over for the incumbent governor Sen Hope Uzodinma and his All Progressives Congress ruling party in the State.

Truth be told, it will take a Political Dammam Miracle to stop the Oru East born governor, following the litany of political summersaults and confusions in the camp of the oppositions, as against the acceptance and endorsement for Uzodinma and his government by well-meaning Imolites at home and Diaspora.

Consequently, during the week, the leadership and members of the Orlu People’s Assembly, OPA, endorsed Sen Hope Uzodinma for the second term. According to the body, through their President, Fidel Anujuo-OBA- “it’s justified to support and endorse the Uzodinma led government in Imo for another term for the collective interest of Ndi-Imo”.

Anujuo went further to explain that the stand taken by OPA is the positive results of the critical random survey done by the body on the capabilities and capacities of the governor in the discharge of his duties and provisions of the dividends of democracy to the people of the State in the last few years of his first term as governor. The survey they said showed that Uzodinma needs to be supported to continue, so as to complete all the landmark projects he started in health sector, education sector, civil service, the infrastructural development, empowerment and industrialization of the State and her citizens.

They also appeal to the entire people of Imo State to shun personal grudges and selfish interest and support Uzodinma for the collective interest of the state.