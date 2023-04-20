List of Examination Supervisors Put Imo Teachers, WAEC At War

By Okey Alozie

West African Examination Council is now set for the Senior WAEC Exams for the year 2023.

Information now revealed that there were lots of erroneous omission in the list of those who are going to supervise the Senior WAEC which is expected to kick start in few weeks time.

Our roving reporter gathered that Three Hundred and Five 305 Secondary Schools in Imo State submitted names from their various schools for the position of supervisors as directed by WAEC Management but unfortunately some names were allegedly dropped from the lists of supervisors. The affected teachers are now raising serious alarm.

Complaining against WAEC for not doing the right thing, the aggrieved teachers according to our source have vehemently protested and complained against the ill treatment meted to them by WAEC, Owerri zone.

Our reporter visited WAEC office at Prefab, Owerri Imo State to ascertain the truth and balanced the report.

A source from WAEC then revealed that most people whose names were dropped from the lists of supervisors must have committed Examination crime one way or the other.

The source went further to reveal that some of those who took part in Exam supervision in the past would properly screened before their names will be allowed to be in the list of those that will supervise 2023 Senior WAEC.

We gathered that those who were discovered to be involved in one fraudulent act or the other were removed from the system as supervisors.

WAEC did this to maintain its integrity, it was said. It could be recalled that in Imo, Secondary Schools have received WAEC sledge hammer for allegedly involving in Exams malpractices.

More than 200 public schools were de-recognized by WAEC for partaking in Exam malpractices.

More over the affected schools were sanctioned N500,000 each. This time, the supervisors for those schools sanctioned by WAEC were not allowed to be part of 2023 Senior WAEC Exams.