Oguta Crisis: Three Shot, Many Wounded  

.As Mayhem Continues

Unless stern security measures are taken some parts of Oguta LGA may soon be no-go areas.

Last Monday, unknown gunmen attacked and shot military personnel in the leg while many were injured as they scampered for safety.

According to an eye witness, the military personnel was engaged to provide protection for Water Smith Oil Company which was rectifying the electricity problems of Agwa Community which has been in a blackout because of cable theft for some months now.

The Company personnel were fixing the electricity problem from the Okwu Ogbaku junction point along the Ogbaku-Ejemekwuru-Izombe road where cables of about 35 poles have been removed.

The wounded military personnel was quickly rushed to the Adax oil Company clinic in Izombe where he was treated.

Not long after the incident, a contingent of Soldiers arrived and started shooting sporadically from Izombe to Ejemekwuru junction after Ogbaku.

At Ejemekwuru junction, two young men, probably on a visit and waiting to board a bus, were shot in their legs.

The shooting lasted till late that Monday night.

As of the time of filing this report, all those who fled their homes are yet to return.