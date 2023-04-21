Agbaso Loses Mother At 97, Burial May 5th

A political Heavy Weight from Imo State, and of Owerri Zone extraction, Chief Martin Agbaso (Ochudo, Agadaga) is said to have lost his mother, to the cold hands of death.

Sources said that Ezinne (Chief) Mrs. Charity Agbaso, who left this world at the ripe age of Ninety Seven (97) would be laid to rest in her husband’s Home, Ezedibia, Emekuku, Owerri North LGA, on May 5, 2023.

Although Chief Martin Agbaso could not pick up his call to confirm the story, but an impeccable source close to the family said that Mama has joined her ancestors.

Mama Agbaso was a prominent community Leader and Christian who gave birth to prominent sons and daughters in Imo State, including a former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Sir Jude Agbaso.

His Elder Brother, Ochudo, missed being the Governor of Imo State by the whiskers following sabotage from within in without in 2007.

He recently took part in Imo Labour Party Governorship election last Saturday and may have kept the death of his mother silent till after the exercise

May the soul of Mama rest in peace.