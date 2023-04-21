2nd Term: Mbaike Fed Constituency Leaders Endorse Uzodinma

The people of Mbaike Nation, made up of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, have agreed in unison to support Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for a second term in office.

This was agreed on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in the House of the Operational Leader of the Area, Prince Charles Chukwuemeka Amadi (Charlvon) during a meeting of the Leaders in the Federal constituency.

Speaking under the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC, the Leaders cutting across Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Local Government Areas, pledged their unalloyed support for a second term bid of Governor Uzodinma, saying that the Governor has done well, and should be allowed to complete Eight years tenure by voting for him in November 11, 2023 to have another four years on the seat.

Among the Leaders who appended the signatures for the communiqué include Hon Engr Akarachi Amadi, Chief Charles Amadi, Rev Dr Uche Nwole, Hon Emma Opara, Hon Johnleoha Iheoha, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, Dr Uche Oguwuike, Chief George White, Hon Justice Nze, Chinasa Opara and others.