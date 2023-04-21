Ohaneze Presidency: Iwuanyanwu Accepts To Succeed Obiozor

.As Group Kicks Says It Is Illegal

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has supported the call by Imo State Council of Elders for Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu to be nominated as the next President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The Governor made this declaration when the Elders visited the Governor in Imo Government House, Owerri.

Indications are that Chief Iwuanyanwu has accepted the call to succeed the late Ambassador George Obiozor as the next President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Speaking at the event, Governor Uzodinma was quoted as commending Chief Iwuanyanwu for accepting to serve as next President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

In his remark, Chief Iwuanyanwu said that this is the first time Igbos unanimously decided on who would lead them, saying that it was a sacred assignment and was happy to accept the responsibility.

A minute silence was later observed in memory of the former President-General. Ambassador George Obiozor who died last year.