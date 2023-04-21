Imo PDP: Emeka Ihedioha Group Waits For Move  

.As Ex-Governor Keeps Mum, Yet To Address Followers

The teeming members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State, belonging to the Hon Emeka Ihedioha Group are still waiting for the final direction from their Principal, on the next political move and destination.

Trumpeta learned that Ihedioha, a former Governor of Imo State, and the Leader of the Party in Imo State controls the majority of Imo PDP members across the twenty-seven Local Government Areas of Imo State.

Ihedioha, who was primed to flag the Governorship ticket of Imo PDP in the 2023 November 11th election in the State, suddenly pulled out of the race, putting his mammoth followers in limbo.

Following this decision by Ihedioha, his sole challenger in the PDP Governorship race, Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) was handed the ticket on a platter.

However, since that decision, by Ihedioha, he has not physically met his tumultuous followers, who have since been waiting for them to give the instruction on what is the next move.

Although Ihedioha had since delivered a message to his Group in Imo PDP to remain in the party and work for the party, the Loyalists still want a face-to-face interaction with their Principal for them to know the real situation.

Because of this lacuna, the Ihedioha followers have still remained intact but waiting to see their Boss physically.

Since Ihedioha made the directive to his people to stay and work for PDP, through a second party, the former Governor is said to have remained in Abuja without visiting Imo yet.

This condition has led Ihedioha followers to remain quiet and indoors, staying away from political actions in Imo State, and waiting for their Boss.

The situation has also affected Imo PDP adversely, as the party has been thrown into a piece of the graveyard, as nothing seems to be working in the party since after the Governorship primaries.

Therefore, Stakeholders and Lovers of Imo PDP are pleading with Emeka Ihedioha to visit Imo State and direct his teeming supporters on the Next move, since a majority of them are not satisfied with the directive he gave through a second party.

Meanwhile, sources said that serious family issues many have held Ihedioha in Abuja from coming home to address his followers.

A former member of the Imo House of Assembly, who spoke to Trumpeta said that until Ihedioha arrives in Imo State and addresses his followers, they will continue to “Siddon Look” and will not even join another political party until he talks to them.

“Ihedioha is like our political party. Even if he spends one year in Abuja without coming home to address us, we shall all continue to wait. Do your Governorship, enjoy yourself and all. We are fine” Trumpeta was told.

One top PDP member from Owerri West LGA told Trumpeta “Ihedioha, through his Leadership qualities calls on most of us to help fund the party. Now that he is no more, where are the Billionaires who boasted they will turn Imo PDP into something else?

Where are they now? We are waiting for a directive from our Principal and you see Imo PDP back to live” Trumpeta was asked.

Many people who spoke to Trumpeta appealed to Ihedioha to quickly intervene and rescue Imo PDP, by instructing his followers physically on what to do.

“To run a party and sustain it with teeming adherents, for years, without political power, is not easy. Ihedioha should please come back home and address his followers on the next action before they drift away and Imo PDP will collapse” Dr. Eustace Obi told our Reporter.

Meanwhile, there are indications that Ihedioha may arrive in Imo State next week to address and assuage his teeming followers, who have been patiently waiting for him to talk to them one on one, and not through an emissary.

“We will wait for him. Even if it is two years. We want to see him physically and healthy. That is all we demand” Mrs. Beatrice Nwamadi told Trumpeta.