South East APC Nat’l Vice Chairman, Arodiogbu Charges PDP, APGA Decampees On Imo Development

•Says, APC Most Organized In Africa

The South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC , Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has urged the new entrants into the party in Imo State to join hands and develop the State.

He has also asked them to also work harmoniously towards the promotion of APC in Imo, South East and the country.

With a view to strengthening development, peace, security, economic prosperity, comfort and conviviality in Imo State and other parts of Igbo land, Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, has urged the PDP and APGA defectors to join hands to solidify APC, build Imo State and South East, Nigeria and Africa.

Arodiogbu made the urge while addressing APC members during the formal welcome ceremony of PDP and APGA defectors to APC held at the Heroes Square Owerri on Monday.

He noted that Governor Hope Uzodimma led Shared Prosperity administration has achieved a lot through good governance especially on road construction and rehabilitation across the state which he affirmed encourage productivity and resourcefulness in the state thereby strengthening food surplus, food security and economic growth.

Welcoming the defectors to the party which he described as the largest in Africa, the APC South East National Vice Chairman commended them for making a wise decision in joining the APC.

“You took a good decision that will greatly help your community, your political future and help the state by joining APC, the biggest party in Africa. We know this decision was firmly informed because of the unprecedented activities of the governor of the state. We welcome you all for taking a wise decision and we implore all of you to join the family to build the party of the future for Africa, for Nigeria and for Imo State”, Arodiogbu maintained.

While saluting leaders of the defectors for leading their numerous followers to APC, Arodiogbu reminded them of the need to reelect Governor Hope Uzodimma for second term in office to enable him consolidate his good work of reconstructing, rehabilitating and recovering of Imo State.

“We thank you once more, our God – given governor for all the great things you do for APC in the South East, in Nigeria and in Imo State. We thank you, my brothers and sisters for identifying with APC”, Arodiogbu added.

He added that APC stands tall among other political parties and has continued to win elective seats.

He was hopeful that with the many laudable achievements of Governor Hope Uzodinma, Imolites will vote massively for APC come November 11, 2023.