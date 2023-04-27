Imo Labour Party LGA, Ward Chairmen, Women, Youth Leaders Declare: “We Duly Elected Senator Athan Achonu As Our Flagbearer”

•Attributes Him Most Qualified

•Athan Is what Imo Needs Now -Barr Ihejiagwa

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State governorship bid of a former Senator who represented Imo North (Okigwe zone) in the Senate, Senator Athan Achonu has received greater boost as more affirmation have been made in support to the race.

This followed a call for Imolites to rally round him in ensuring that he wins the upcoming governorship election.

In re-affirmation of their stand on who is more eminently qualified to fly the flag of the Labour Party for the November 11, 2023 Imo State gubernatorial election, the Local Government Chairmen, Ward Chairmen, 27 Youth and Women Leaders drawn across the State have sent warning to party members masquerading as candidates of the Labour Party.

This stern warning was sent across during a visit of the 27 LGA Chairmen, 27 Women Leaders, 27 Youth Leaders, 305 Ward Chairmen, and all the zonal leaders to the State Labour Party office, at Wetheral Road, Owerri, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

They chanted solidarity songs in support of the Victory of Senator Athan Achonu as the authentic Candidate of the Labour Party in Imo State, saying, “Senator Achonu is the man we elected, any other person na foul”.

Not only did they adopted Senator Achonu as a continuation of his emergence at the Primary election held on April 15, 2023 at the Landmark Event Center, Owerri, but they also reposed confidence in him to lead the Party to the much anticipated victory come November 11 governorship poll.

The Ezinihitte Mbaise Chairman, Pastor Richardson Madukwe, who spoke on behalf of the 27 LGA Chairmen informed that the stage of producing a Candidate for the Party is over, pointing out that through a transparent and free election, Senator Athan Achonu won.

He added that all the 27 LGA Chairmen who were part of the legitimate processes that produced Achonu will continue to stand by him till the final victory at the November 11 election is attained.

Hence, Madukwe charged other Labour Party Chieftains parading as Candidates to desist henceforth or face the wrath of the entire party men and women.

On behalf of the women, the Owerri North Leader, Mrs Mercy Grace added that anyone claiming to be the Labour Party Candidate should have himself examined, stressing that the only recognized and authentic primary election held in Imo State Labour Party was one conducted at the Landmark Event Center, and that, any other thing elsewhere is nothing but a sham.

Speaking respectively, the Youth leader from Okigwe LGA, Obinna Linus, the Ward Chairman of Umudioka Orlu LGA who spoke onbehalf of the 305 Ward Chairmen, Mr. Ekene Amaechi, the Zonal youth leader of Owerri Zone, Comrade Chinonso Opara all poured their anger on the suspected game of deceit being played by some party members.

They opined that rather than rallying support for the authentic Party flagbearer, they are sowing seeds of discord.

However, the aforementioned persons who spoke in unison reiterated that it is only Senator Athan Achonu that can lead Imo State into the promised land, and as well, has all it takes to win the guber regardless of the power of incumbency in the State.

Also lending their voices, the Owerri zonal Chairman, chief Adiele Okechukwu, the

Orlu zonal Chairman, Chief Charles Uzomba, the Okigwe Zonal chairman, Chief Tony Asomugha, the Orlu zonal woman Leader, Mbanaso Christy were all optimistic that with Senator Achonu, Imo people will heave sigh of relief come November 11, 2023.

While they asked the sitting governor to prepare to hand over power to Senator Achonu, they charged Imolites at home and in the diaspora to give Senator Achonu the same support they all gave to Mr. Peter Obi which made him to win in Imo State in the recently held Presidential election.

On integrity, morals, and academic, they commended Achonu for possessing these qualities which most persons do not have.

However, they reassured him of their door to door campaigns whenever it starts to enable him clinch the Douglas House from the APC or other parties.

Barr. Callistus Ihejiagwa, Member of the State Management Committee of the Labour Party in Imo Who received them onbehalf of the State Management Committee told them that even though unavoidably absent, the Chairman of the Management Committee, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie and the other Members were fully aware of their coming.

Barr. Ihejiagwa was elated by their submissions and reconfirmation of Senator Athan Achonu as the sole and authentic Candidate of the Labour Party.

For want of clarity, the Legal luminary told them that there is no other Management Committee or Leadership in Imo Labour Party aside the one headed by Prof. Awuzie.

To this end, he asked them to totally ignore whatever anyone is doing outside the one done at the Landmark Events Centre where they all queued and voted Achonu to flag the Party’s flag.

Reassuring them that come November 11, 2023 that Labour Party will win by landslide, Ihejiagwa commended the delegates for voting Senator Achonu.

He eulogized him as a man of few words but results oriented, a sagacious Leader and the Moses that God has sent to liberate Imo State from the clutches of bad administration.

“Believe me when I say this, Ndi Imo can’t afford to welcome a brand new Governor to be produced by Labour Party, and that man is Distinguished Senator Athan Achonu. We have no other Candidate except Athan Achonu. The Primary election of April 15 held at the Landmark Events Centre was free and fair. There was no objection or complain by anyone including the aspirants. They all accepted Achonu’s victory and even congratulated him. So any other thing or action now is an afterthought which holds no water”, Barr. Ihejiagwa enthused.

He asked the LGA, Wards, Youths and Women Leaders to go back and circulate the good news, as well as draw more support of the electorate prior to the November poll.