Omuma Graduates Association Adopts Uzodimma For 2nd Term

•Urges Other Candidates To Step Down

By Onyekachi Eze

If there is any politician in Imo State who has continued to bag the people’s confidence votes through his antecedents, it definitely goes to Senator Hope Uzodimma, Governor of Imo State.

Even before the commencement of the 2023 Imo gubernatorial primary election, Uzodimma had already been endorsed by greater number of Imolites at home and in the diaspora.

That has continued up till the moment he picked the ticket to return for second tenure in Douglas House.

Following his perceived sterling leadership sagacity, the Governor emerged unopposed as the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for the upcoming November 11, 2023 governorship seat.

Not leaving behind are graduates from his homestead, Omuma, in Oru East LGA.

In re-affirmation of their unalloyed support, Omuma Graduates Association, O.G.A, has unanimously agreed that Governor Hope Uzodimma should be returned elected as Governor come November 11, 2023.

This was made known on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Omuma Central Union Hall, the Oru East Headquarters, at an extraordinary meeting of the Graduates Association.

Taking the center stage of the meeting was the adoption of Uzodimma as sole candidate with the requisite experience to take Imo State higher.

Through a motion moved by the President and seconded chorusly without any dissent voice, gave rise to the adoption.

From the resolution of the meeting duly signed by the President, Comrade Okorie Emmanuel; Secretary, Comrade Onwuharonye Paschal; and the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Nwachukwu Joshua I, on behalf of the Association, and made available to Trumpeta Newspaper, Governor Uzodimma’s endorsement was based on his exceptional performance in his concluding first tenure as governor.

They hinted that Imo State with massive infrastructural developments today was made possible by Uzodimma who transformed the Imo’s meagre resources into what is being seen currently.

According to them, all Roads in the State were impassable even when there were former governors, but within a space of three and half years, Roads in Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe zones down to the hinterlands wear fresh looks.

Also, the Medical and Schools renovation and reactivation were factors for their endorsement of Uzodimma.

They believed that if he can do all these within a period of less than four years, he will do more if given the opportunity and massively supported.

Part of the endorsement letter reads,

“With love and humility for our brother and uncle, the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Most Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, we endorse him to continue his good work in the State. One tenure will not be enough to solidify on all the lofty projects he started. The numerous achievements ranging from quality road construction, payment of salaries as at when due, rehabilitation and recovery of critical areas of concern in the State, and Governor’s pragmatic administrative prowess which has gained him overwhelming support from all Imolites”.

On human capital development, Governor Uzodimma was raised hands up for his numerous skills acquisition programs and empowerment with startup kits.

Against this backdrop, Omuma Graduates Association appealed to other candidates in the governorship race to step down and support Uzodimma who has the people’s mandate and unflinching supports.

They reiterated that until 2028, there is no vacancy in Imo State Douglas House.

To further match their words with action, the Association vowed to embark on sensitization tour and door-to-door campaigns in ensuring that the 3R mantra continues.