Trumpeta Newspaper Pioneer Editor, Innocent Loses Elder Brother, Ace Journalist, Onyeukwu

The family of (Late) Chief Nath. Onyeukwu of Umuihugba- Umuodu in Owerri Municipal, Imo State, announce the passing on of one of their illustrious sons, Hon.Sunny Onyeukwu.

Hon. Onyeukwu, until his death, was Special Adviser to the immediate past Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Onyeukwu, a foremost journalist, and Public Relations guru, passed on after a protracted illness.

A consummate politician and a notable chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), he was admired and respected for his oratorical prowess and incisive contributions to issues on national discourse, which earned him several accolades.

A devout Christian, Late Hon. Sunny Onyeukwu was the eldest son of Late Chief Nath Onyeukwu, the Ikemba Owerre.

Hon. Onyeukwu, until death was also a selfless leader and a notable philanthropist, who made significant and huge contributions especially to the development and growth of his community, the Owerri people and the south east geo political zone at large. These feats earned him several awards and recognition from individuals and various groups across the country.

He is survived by his wife, three children and several relatives.

The date for his interment will be announced by the family soon.

Obinna Onyeukwu

For the family