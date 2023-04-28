Uzodinma Commissions High Court In Owerri North LGA

.As Citizen Commend Gov, SOLAD

“Today, I joined the Sole Administrator and the good people of Owerri North Local Government Area in commissioning the newly built State High Court at the Council Headquarters, Uratta.

When I was invited by the Sole Administrator of Owerri North Local Government Area for the commissioning today, I was quite impressed at his prudent management of available resources as he prioritized in line with the needs of his people.

The functionality of every arm of Government is in the best interest of the people and we have continued to promote this ideology under my watch as the Governor”

These were the words of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma while on a commissioning visit to Owerri North LGA, Imo State.

The Governor was in Owerri North to declare open, the new High Court built under the administration of Hon Bar Tony Umuezurike, the Sole Administrator of the LGA.

The people of the Council Area expressed happiness, and showered praises on the Governor who gave them a Sole Administrator like Umezuruike, who was able to complete a standard High Court in the LGA within so a short time.

“It is quite encouraging to note that the good works of our administration at the State level is being replicated in the Local Government Areas, which is in line with our grassroots development initiatives.

While commending the Sole Administrator, Barr. Tony Umezurike, I challenge other Sole Administrators to emulate and possibly surpass this feat, which is another win for the Judiciary and the State at large”, the Governor maintained.

Speaking to Pressmen at the Event, Umezuruike, who was a former Commissioner in Imo State, said he sees public service as a challenge to work for the people and not to accumulate wealth, adding that Governor Hope Uzodinma’s nature is being replicated in administration by those of his followers who believe in his philosophy.

He thanked the Governor for visiting Owerri North, and promised to continue to do him and his administration proud.