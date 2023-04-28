Treason: Supreme Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Next Month

.As FG Files Nine More Grounds OfAppeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, till next month.

The decision of the Supreme Court was disclosed in a tweet by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

Tweeting, Ejimakor wrote: “Sadly, the Supreme Court has adjourned the MNK appeal hearing to next month.”

The secessionist had on November 3, 2022, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal’s ruling halting his release from the DSS custody.

Kalu appealed against the 28 October, 2022 decision of the Court of Appeal, which stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

Prior to the hearing, Kanu’s Special Counsel had urged the Supreme Court to ensure justice in the trial of the IPOB leader, stressing that his matter should end today.

Many prominent Igbo leaders, as well as the Ohanaeze Ndigbo have been clamouring for Kanu’s release before President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure ends in one month time, precisely, May 29, 2023.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Federal Government to file additional nine grounds in its appeal against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

A five-man panel led by Justice John Okoro of the Supreme Court okayed the Federal Government’s appeal against the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted Kanu.

The court granted the permission while ruling on a motion for leave moved by the counsel of the Nigerian Government, Tijani Gazali.

The Justice Okoro-led panel also granted leave to the Federal Government to include the additional nine grounds as part of its amended notice of appeal dated October 28 2022.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome informed the court about a couple of motions filed by his client, including one in which he is praying to be relocated to Kuje prison from the facility of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Ozekhome claimed Kanu was seriously ill and required proper medical attention, which, he believed, his client could access at the Kuje prison.

After the hearing, the apex court adjourned the matter till May 11.