Ekpa’s Group Threatens South East Governors, Urges Them To Facilitate Kanu’s Release Or……..

A popular pro-Biafra agitator and separatist, Simon Ekpa, said the Southeast might be shut down for two weeks if governors from the region refuse to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

According to Ekpa, the warning comes on the heels of President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to obey court orders requesting the release of Kanu.

Ekpa, a Finnish lawyer, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement on his Twitter handle.

He said that Kanu’s whereabouts have remained unclear, raising serious concern.

“Biafran territory may go on two weeks lockdown if the Nigerian Government’s eastern region governors refuse to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or give an update on his whereabouts.

“This has become imperative as nobody knows the whereabouts of MNK after he was discharged. After two weeks of lockdown and nothing, we will activate the next strategy that has never been observed”, he wrote.

In June 2021, Kanu was re-arrested by Interpol and handed over to Nigeria; since then, he has been detained despite calls for his release.

A week ago, a lawyer to Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, said the separatist’s health condition is deteriorating.