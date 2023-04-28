PDP Chieftain Ugochukwu, Says Party Remains Strong In Imo

.As Only Power Seekers Transactional Politicians Joined APC

A Leader of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Aboh Mbaise/Ngor-Okpala Federal Constituency who contested the 2022 PDP House of Representatives primaries has taken a swipe at claims by those who left PDP to APC that they have collapsed the party structure into APC as false and misleading.

The international public health expert while addressing some journalists yesterday in Abuja described the statement credited to the outgoing House of Representatives member representing Aboh Mbaise/Ngor-Okpala Federal Constituency Hon. Bede Eke that he has collapsed the structure of the party to APC as false.

In his words, “Bede Eke lacks the political capacity to collapse the structure of our party into APC.

“As I speak to you now, we are seriously working out strategies towards our drive to restructure and rebuild our party for results.

“We are happy that transactional politicians are leaving our party in droves and I think is the perfect time to bring unity back to our party, work with like minds to entrench internal democracy into our party which has been lacking over the years due to poor show of leadership by some of those who we may call leaders.

“For me and members of Oganihu Political structure across Aboh Mbaise and Ngor-Okpala, we will be in this party and do our best to see that it is rebuilt, we will also give maximum support to the governorship candidate of our party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu as members of the party.

“I am a party loyalist who strongly believes in this party, so be rest assured that we are going to rebrand this party in no distant time and all those who left will definitely be forced to come back.

“PDP remains the most viable political party in Imo State today.

“My primary intent and purpose of joining politics is to use it and work for the benefit of our people and not for selfish gains, I have been supporting PDP for decades and I can’t withdraw my support because of temporary hitches.

“Let me also tell you that many Leaders of APC and other political parties across Aboh Mbaise and Ngor-Okpala are going to join us in PDP soon, we are preparing to receive them to our party”.