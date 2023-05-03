Iloenyosi Inaugurates 7-Man Media Committee For Maiden Anambra BrainBox Football League

The Chairman of Anambra State Football Association, Chikelue ‘D’General’ Iloenyosi, Monday inaugurated a seven-member media Committee for the maiden edition of the BrainBox Football League.

The BrainBox League tournament, according to the FA boss and former Dream Team (U23 Eagles) and Super Eagles defender, will involve all the 21 local government teams in the state.

He charged the media committee to give the BrainBox League the best positive coverage it deserves in line with the FA’s drive for football revolution in the state, starting from the grassroots.

He reminded them that their choice was solely driven by their the FA’s conviction on their quality and credibility, stressing that a good media coverage of the month-long BrainBox League will help in no small measures to help the tournament succeed and as well attract other corporate outfits to partner the FA and state government in the bid to return Anambra State to its prime position in the nation’s football and as well launch it to a new, glorious height.

“I do not,intend to bore you with long speech. We’re entering into an era of football revolution in the state.

“This FA under my watch is determined to stop at nothing in taking the state football to a new height’ starting from the grassroot.

“You’re therefore expected to give this BrainBox League the best of publicity.

“It’s success will also depend to to a greater extent, on how you put your professional duties to it for the good of the state and football in the state.

“As professional sports journalists, you’re aware that the success of this league will also open doors for other corporate organisations to partner with the state FA and government towards the realisation of our rebirth for football in the state with the grassroot as the springboard”, Iloenyosi charged the media committee.

Responding, Chairman of the Media Committee, Chigozie Chukwuleta, on behalf of her members, thanked the FA Chairman for finding them worthy for the appointment.

She firmly promised that her committee members will not let him down, insisting that they will carry out,their responsibilities with utmost commitment and professionalism.

“We’re grateful that you find us worthy for this assignment. On behalf of my colleagues, I say, we’ll be equal to the task, with commitment, dedication and professional responsibility”, Chukwuleta, a SWAN Vice President, South East and aspirant for the National SWAN Deputy President in the coming national elections said.

Other members of the committee are Ikem Asika, Onwuzuluike Michael, Ndema Phamouzdj, Chizoba Valentine and Sab Osuji (secretary).

The brief inauguration ceremony took place at the FA Office, on Monday, May 1, 2023.