Bashlyks Sports House Unveils New Staff For Optimal Service 

..As ‘Eze Egwu Na UK’, Others Set To Trill Fans May 7

Bashlyks Sports House and Events Centre recently unveiled it’s new added trained staff that will provide optimal and dedicated services to the public at the center

Trumpeta Sports desk gathered from Bashlyks Supervisor, Miss Jessica Njideka Ogwumike after the presentation of four stunning damsels on Thursday to include, Jennifer, Favour, Ogechi, Blessing, Oluebube, Akunna and Chioma, that the public’s interest was put into consideration while selecting the new staff in other to give our esteemed customers optimal service.

The staff who were presented with their uniforms, a Red as well as light blue, Orange and Yellow T -Shirts that has Bashlyks Sports House and Events logo embossed at the breast pockets promised to give their best to uphold and sustain the best of customer service that Bashlyks is known for.

Miss Ogwumike said the group had undergone some orientation at the center to ensure they are well acquainted with demands and house to deal with our esteemed customers.

Meanwhile, Bashlyks Sports House and Event Centre is set to trill it’s customers with the best of bongo and highlife music come May 7, 2023.

According to the CEO/President of the sports/entertainment center, Chief Chibuzo Goodfaith Etuemena “Nwachimereze”, the plan is to bring together music and sports lovers by rekindling the good old days Owerri and Imo ruled the sports world and the music industry.

According to the schedule, Wilson Nwanne popularly known as, “Eze Egwu Na Uk” among other bongo music stars will be performing at the Bashlyks Sports House and Event Centre to trill lovers of bongo and highlife music.