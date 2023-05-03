NLO One 2023: First Mahi Faces Jaguar Challenge @ Okpala Centre

..As Prospective U-17 Star, Divine Thumbs NLO TV Plan

..Promises Good Outing

First Mahi FC of Abajah in Nwangele LGA of Imo state will on Wednesday May 3, 2023 face Jaguar FC of Umuahia, Abia state in one of the match day 1 2023 NLO One league games across the 28 centres all over the nation.

Drawn in Group E1 of the South Eastern conference with Khun Kalifa of Imo, Enyimba Feeders FC of Abia and Ingas FC of Enugu state, First Mahi would be aiming for a first time 3 points to announce their presence in the NLO One having participated in NLO Two last season.

One of the future stars of the side, Oliseh Divine while reacting on his teams readiness for the league said they will use the platform to further improve their dream of becoming professional players.

“We know our first match opponents, Jaguar FC are also an ambitious side but we have resolved to utilize the new innovations in the NLO this season to better our career and have a good league outing and possibly aim for promotion.

“We appreciate the league organizers for their efforts to improve the league with all they have outlined during the conference and we all look forward to a good season at the end of the games.

“As you already know, the TV and other plans by the organizers with their partners and sponsors is a good inspiration for players to aim high and achieve success and we at First Mahi FC, are looking forward to that.