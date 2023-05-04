Imo Guber 2023: Uzodinma’s Deputy Position Tears Ngor Okpala APC Leaders Apart

.As Bede Eke, TOE Ekechi, Obinna, Eche Duel

Having emerged the Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo State, the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has been facing a litmus test on who to choose as his Running mate.

However, the women folk have been putting pressure on the Governor to choose one of them as his Deputy, to give the teeming women sector in his party a sense of belonging.

Another Group had told the Governor to continue with his Deputy, Prof Placid Njoku.

While yet a Group is calling on the Governor to pick a Deputy from Okigwe Zone.

But the News is that the APC in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, has been on fire, over who should be Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Deputy in the November 11, 2023 election.

Trumpeta was told that Governor Uzodinma had whispered to somebody, who took it out that Uzodinma is looking towards Ngor Okpala LGA to pick his Deputy.

Following this news, the Political Big Wigs in Ngor Okpala APC are therefore putting eye on each other, it order to corner the rosy position, should Uzodinma in the end ask for a Deputy from Ngor Okpala.

The matter was made more hot, when it was said that one of the promises Governor Uzodinma made to Hon Bede Eke, before he jumped over to APC was that he would be made his Deputy.

To prove his capacity, Hon Bede Eke, who is the incumbent National Assembly member for Ngor Okpala/ Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency, tried to clean up Ngor Okpala PDP while moving to APC.

He not only went with the PDP LGA Chairman, Morrison Njoku, but also captured Chief Emma Nwogu, the Apex Leader of Ngor Okpala PDP, who joined APC without informing his followers, and neither did he move over with anybody, but himself.

Hon Eke was said to have also Coordinated the entire capart-crossing of Hons Henry Nwawuba of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, and Hon Ikenna Elezianya, for Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Federal Constituency.

Sources also told Trumpeta that even before Eke officially moved to APC, he had been frequenting Imo Government House, where he seems to be having a close rosy relationship with Uzodinma, which has baffled the old APC members of Ngor Okpala extraction, who are asking what it is Eke who just came in has, they don’t have in double fold.

Following this development now, it was learnt that Ngor Okpala APC is heading for an implosion in weeks time as there is a gang up against Eke.

Sources said that already Eke has started telling his close Allies of the plum job coming his way soon, as they are beginning to behave as if they have been in APC since its inception.

It is learnt that Eke has told his followers that he joined Imo APC on his own terms by dealing directly with the Governor, and therefore was not led to the Imo State Chief Executive by any one.

Meanwhile, the likes of Okenze Sylvester Obinna and Dr TOE Ekechi are mentioned to have facilitated Eke’s APC move.

Trumpeta learnt that just as Eke is interested and ready to accept the position of Deputy Governorship with both hands, other top Ngor Okpala born APC members are also interested in the position, and have been with Uzodinma, even before the Jan 14, 2020 Supreme Court verdict.

Among the Heavy Weights in Ngor Okpala APC are Okenze Sylvester Obinna, Dr Theodore Ekechi (TOE) Sir George Eche, Hon Blyden Amajirionwu, Dr Etelberth Okere, Barr George Eke, Hon Obinna Egu, Barr Enyinna Onuegbu, Prof B U Nwogu, Bar Soronadi Njoku, Hon Bona Nwoke Dike, Comrade Kajetan Duke, including Chief Emma Nwogu who just joined.

Political pundits predicate that except Uzodinma clears the air regarding from where his Deputy will come from, Ngor Okpala APC will explode soon.