The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu on Tuesday, described the Supreme Court judgement on Osun State as victory for democracy, noting that in like manner, PDP will recover all its lost mandates from the court.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ikenna Onuoha and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri, Anyanwu said the unpopular APC administration thinks that the only way to retain power is to manipulate the election processes.

He added that the innovations in the 2022 electoral Act such as the introduction of BVAS for accreditation and transmission of election results from polling units in real time is helping to checkmate their fraudulent activities.

While congratulating Governor Adeleke and the people of Osun State, Anyanwu, therefore enjoined the judiciary to continue to dispense justice without fear or favour in order to sustain democracy in Nigeria.

Recall that the apex court affirmed the March 25 judgment of the Court of Appeal in Abuja which earlier upheld Adeleke’s victory.

The Appeal Court had, in its judgement, set aside an earlier judgment by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which held in favour of Oyetola and sacked Adeleke.